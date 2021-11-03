Amundi Invests $11.41 Million in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 487,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

