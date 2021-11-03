Amundi Invests $13.46 Million in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Amundi bought a new position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,585,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000. Amundi owned 1.35% of American Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Research analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

