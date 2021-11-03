Amundi Invests $15.17 Million in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,952,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after purchasing an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

