Amundi Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,154.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $3,971,711. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

