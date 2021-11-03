Amundi Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Amundi bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 184,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,000. Amundi owned about 0.10% of W. R. Berkley as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,894 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

