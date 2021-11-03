Amundi Purchases New Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 448,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,000. Amundi owned about 0.23% of Pacific Biosciences of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

