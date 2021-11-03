Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,347. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -114.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.