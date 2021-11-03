Analysts Anticipate Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Arconic reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Arconic stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 18,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Arconic has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Arconic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arconic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

