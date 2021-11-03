Analysts Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 12.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 6.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,275,000 after acquiring an additional 394,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 130.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 73.4% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 57.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 265,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $33.69 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

