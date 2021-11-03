Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,031,927 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 323,854 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

