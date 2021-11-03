Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 18,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,437. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $169.15 million, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.