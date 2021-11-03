Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report $105.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.77 million and the lowest is $99.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $408.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.