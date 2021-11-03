Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report sales of $37.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.54 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $26.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $139.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.82 million to $148.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.81 million, with estimates ranging from $179.20 million to $236.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,135. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

