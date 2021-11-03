Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.19). Aemetis posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million.

AMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

AMTX stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.05. 11,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.34.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,273,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock worth $2,111,861. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

