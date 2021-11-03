Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 759,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 137,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.03.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

