Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report sales of $19.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.31 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $51.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.93 million to $52.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.87 million, with estimates ranging from $53.36 million to $57.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $108,633. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $379.07 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

