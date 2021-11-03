Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $10.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $14.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $258.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $264.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.