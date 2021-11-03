Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

WAB opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

