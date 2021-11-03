Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

