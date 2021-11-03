Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ichor Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ichor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of ICHR opened at $45.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.04. Ichor has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

