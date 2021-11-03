Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NSR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NSR stock opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$534.83 million and a P/E ratio of 44.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.12%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.