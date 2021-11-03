Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesswood Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CHW stock opened at C$13.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 39.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.38.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 3,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,887,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,832,551.58. Insiders bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 over the last 90 days.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

