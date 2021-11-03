Analysts Offer Predictions for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

