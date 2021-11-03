Analysts Offer Predictions for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $84.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

