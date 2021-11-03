Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Price Target at C$22.19

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.88.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.57. 549,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,021. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.43 and a twelve month high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

