Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) PT at C$18.36

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

