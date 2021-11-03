Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price at $59.40

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 2,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,347. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $60.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth about $11,393,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.