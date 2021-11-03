Analysts Set Expectations for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,124,619 shares of company stock worth $74,604,259. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

