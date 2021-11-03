Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 39.41%.

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Semler Scientific stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $406,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $986,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

