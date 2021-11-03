Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $28.33

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

KTOS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 701,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

