Analysts Set MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Target Price at $1,941.29

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,965.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded up $19.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,508.71. The stock had a trading volume of 311,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,710.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,594.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30,174.20 and a beta of 1.55. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.