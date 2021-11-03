Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $44.60

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
nLIGHT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.