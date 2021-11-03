Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Target Price at $44.60

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 51.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 21.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 46.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,964. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

