Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $28.25

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 197,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 163,873 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,344,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 287,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.