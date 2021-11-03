Analysts Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $373.73

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $368.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, hitting $285.66. The stock had a trading volume of 141,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,656. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $505.88. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.96.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,569 shares of company stock worth $28,519,212 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

