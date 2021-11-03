Analyzing Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) & Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) and Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.84 $1.71 million $0.40 10.58

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Oxford Square Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45%

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities. The Company’s investments include common stocks and short-term investments.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

