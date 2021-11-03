Analyzing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -57.97% -100.99% -34.48% MongoDB -41.24% -239.38% -15.73%

Qumu has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qumu and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.21 -$9.20 million ($0.51) -3.90 MongoDB $590.38 million 58.10 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -147.26

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qumu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qumu and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 2 1 0 2.33 MongoDB 0 3 11 0 2.79

Qumu currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.51%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $468.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.61%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than MongoDB.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

