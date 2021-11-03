Analyzing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PaySign and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign currently has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.73, meaning that its stock price is 273% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88% Generation Hemp -2,538.73% N/A -68.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $24.12 million 5.72 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -15.00 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 295.39 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PaySign.

Summary

PaySign beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

