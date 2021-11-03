Analyzing Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.97%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38% Frontier Communications 68.60% -191.35% 30.34%

Volatility and Risk

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 6.38 $126.72 million $0.05 564.20 Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Shenandoah Telecommunications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Frontier Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.