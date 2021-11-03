Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 512.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 171.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $943.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

