Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,404 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 680,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

