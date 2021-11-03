Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 145,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 155,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Corteva by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.