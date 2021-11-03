Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $260.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.53. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.49 and a 52 week high of $260.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

