Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,408 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $22,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $150.64 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.