Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.71.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

