ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,007 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 968% compared to the typical daily volume of 188 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 508,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.52 million, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANIP. Truist began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

