ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $384.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.