ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $384.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24.
In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
