Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 163,700 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.