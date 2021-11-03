APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 7,173 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

About APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.