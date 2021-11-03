Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by 24.9% over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE APO traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,049,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,653. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $4,055,116.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,876,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

