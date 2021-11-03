Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.